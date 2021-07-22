Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 3.14. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.97.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at about $510,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

