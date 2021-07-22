ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ASAZY stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

