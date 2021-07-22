ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.84. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.