Assicurazioni Generali’s (ARZGY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARZGY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ARZGY stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.26. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

