AstraZeneca (AZN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect AstraZeneca to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AstraZeneca to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.