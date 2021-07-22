AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,040,000 after acquiring an additional 78,748 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

