AstraZeneca PLC to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AstraZeneca in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,748 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

