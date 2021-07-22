Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.90

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.90 and last traded at $66.44, with a volume of 89888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.83.

A number of research firms have commented on ATLKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.31.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

