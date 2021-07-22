AT&T (NYSE:T) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

T remained flat at $$27.90 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,837,840. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in AT&T by 1,413.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,432,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,208,000 after purchasing an additional 272,826 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

