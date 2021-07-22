Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.43.

ACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$8.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.80 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$9.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.57. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$4.93 and a 52 week high of C$24.10.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.7551385 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

