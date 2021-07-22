Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.95.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

APR.UN stock opened at C$12.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$496.92 million and a PE ratio of 13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$9.25 and a one year high of C$12.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.66%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.