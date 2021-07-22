AutoNation, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.48 Per Share (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoNation in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $120.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 17,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,843,362.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,493.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $13,874,624.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

