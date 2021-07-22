Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Now Covered by B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $348.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.44. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 162.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 55,982 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 17.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 69,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 4,687.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 56,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 36.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

