Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stake Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Avista were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,273,000 after acquiring an additional 573,959 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 39.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,635,000 after acquiring an additional 528,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,372,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,838,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,226,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVA opened at $42.90 on Thursday. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

