AXEL 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $380,530.00 (AXEL)

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. AXEL has a market capitalization of $48.84 million and approximately $380,530.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AXEL has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One AXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000542 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AXEL Coin Profile

AXEL (CRYPTO:AXEL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 766,394,440 coins and its circulating supply is 278,724,438 coins. AXEL’s official message board is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited . The official website for AXEL is axel.network . The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

Buying and Selling AXEL

