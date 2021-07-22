Axonics’ (AXNX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXNX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Axonics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Get Axonics alerts:

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $68.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.03.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,818,185.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,248.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 42,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter worth $2,082,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Axonics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.