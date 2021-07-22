AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.55.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 41,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

