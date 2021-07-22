B. Riley Comments on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Steven Madden in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOO. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Shares of SHOO opened at $41.40 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

