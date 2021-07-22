B. Riley Weighs in on Gentex Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gentex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.55. Gentex has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Gentex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 26.7% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Gentex by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 757,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.