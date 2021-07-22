Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Trading Down 12.4%

Shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) fell 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 7,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 693% from the average session volume of 947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and financial and non-financial services to private banking customers; electronic payment services; wealth management and financial planning services; advice on non-financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

