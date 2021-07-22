Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco de Chile from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of BCH stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.47 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 21.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 181,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 63,159 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at $5,106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco de Chile (BCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.