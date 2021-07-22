Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,132. The firm has a market cap of $542.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank First has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

