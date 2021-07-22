Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.5% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Bank of America by 17.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,469,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,332 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 63,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $37,303,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2,100.9% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 220,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 210,088 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.89. 1,511,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,488,336. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $324.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

