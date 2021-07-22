Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAGCO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,027,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $333.71 million and a PE ratio of -6.62.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price (up previously from $11.25) on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Perpetua Resources Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.