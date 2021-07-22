Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 567 ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 25,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter.

PAWZ stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.37. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12 month low of $51.78 and a 12 month high of $82.99.

