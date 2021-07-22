Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EVO Payments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,674 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $50,287.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,857.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $274,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,950.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,467 shares of company stock worth $2,494,897. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVOP stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -183.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

