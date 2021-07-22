Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,250 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Everi were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 257.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at $175,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 3.11. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

