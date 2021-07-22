Bank of Montreal Can Sells 25,856 Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,856 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Romeo Power by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Romeo Power by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 18.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMO opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.14.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Williams Financial Group downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

