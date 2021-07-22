Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 51,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Tenneco worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 43.5% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.27. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $202,239.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,789,223 shares of company stock valued at $21,723,267. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

