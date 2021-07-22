Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.49 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,536 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,660,000. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 183,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.74. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.