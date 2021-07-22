Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,628 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 676,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATRS. Truist Financial began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.