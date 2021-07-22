Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $2.50 Million Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $1,614,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth about $3,205,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth about $827,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $16,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

NYSE FSR opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

