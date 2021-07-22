Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

BHB traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.97. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $32.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

