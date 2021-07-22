Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 270 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 223.11 ($2.91).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 168.30 ($2.20) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 176.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

