Barclays Lowers Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target to GBX 4,695

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 5,185 ($67.74) to GBX 4,695 ($61.34) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON RSW opened at GBX 4,950 ($64.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,248.80. Renishaw has a 1-year low of GBX 4,572 ($59.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.45.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

