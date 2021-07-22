Barclays PLC Acquires 11,140 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 487.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,866,000 after purchasing an additional 186,777 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth about $14,593,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EchoStar by 670.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 539,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

SATS opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

