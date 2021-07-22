Barclays PLC Acquires 7,085 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 167.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Omaha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Boston Omaha by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Boston Omaha by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

BOMN stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $954.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 230.61%. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

