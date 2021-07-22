Barclays PLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 85.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $349.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.79. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $22.49.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 1,168.14%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

