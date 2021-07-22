Barclays PLC Invests $344,000 in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

CIGI opened at $117.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.64. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.