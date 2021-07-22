Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 40.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Aluminum Co. of China were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aluminum Co. of China stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $16.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACH. Zacks Investment Research raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

