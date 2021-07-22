Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 23,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.76 million, a PE ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 1.83. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

