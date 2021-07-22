Barclays PLC Takes Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

