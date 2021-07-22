Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCHGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.07%.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

