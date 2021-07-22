Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

