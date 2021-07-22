Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.0 days.

BYCBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. started coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Barry Callebaut stock opened at $2,442.37 on Thursday. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $2,040.00 and a 1-year high of $2,442.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,306.65.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

