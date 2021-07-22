BASIC (BASIC) Price Tops $0.0063

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $32.07 million and $452,892.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00049467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.70 or 0.00852476 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

