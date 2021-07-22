Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

