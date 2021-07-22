BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $242.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.80.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

