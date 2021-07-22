Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $6.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

