Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €44.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TLX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Talanx stock opened at €35.58 ($41.86) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.38. Talanx has a one year low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a one year high of €37.10 ($43.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

